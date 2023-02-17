WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed between White haven and Drums following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT has closed I-80 westbound between Exit 273, White Haven/Freeland, and Exit 262 Mountaintop/Hazleton while crews work to clear a wreck. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the wreck.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

It is estimated the interstate will reopen around 9:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

For the latest on traffic and roadway conditions, check 511PA.com.