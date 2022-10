EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 is closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County.

Drivers are being detoured to Routes 54 and 254. The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clear the roadway.

For the latest on road closures and delays, visit 511pa.com.