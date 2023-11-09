EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that a sealing project will begin again next week on several roads in two counties.

According to PennDOT, travelers are advised that a crack sealing project will continue next week on multiple routes in Columbia and Montour Counties.

On Tuesday, November 14, Scodeller Construction Inc., will continue the project on the following routes:

Columbia County:

Route 42 (Numidia Drive) in Centralia Borough, Conyngham, Locust, and Catawissa Townships;

Route 54 (Main Street) in Conyngham Township;

Route 93 (Orange Street/Berwick Road) in Berwick and Orangeville Boroughs;

Route 118 (Lairdsville Road) in Jackson Township;

Route 239 (Shickshinny Highway/Main Street) in Benton Borough and Benton Township;

Route 487 (Southern Drive /Merceron Street/Lightstreet Road/Main Street/Red Rock Road) in the Town of Bloomsburg, Franklin, Catawissa, Scott, Orange, Fishing Creek, Benton, and Sugarloaf Townships and Benton, Stillwater and Orangeville Boroughs.

Montour County:

Route 11 (Northumberland Highway/Walnut Street/Montour Boulevard) in Mahoning and Cooper Townships and Danville Borough;

Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Valley and Mahoning Townships and Danville Borough;

Interstate 80 (ZH Confair Memorial Highway) in Valley and West Hemlock Townships;

Route 2054 (Mill Street) in Danville Borough;

Route 8002 (Ramp A, Ramp B, Ramp C, Ramp CC, Ramp D) in Danville Borough.

PennDOT advises travelers to be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

