EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that updated traffic counts taken in the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project indicate the project has had a significant impact on traffic patterns in the area.

The new highway opened to traffic in July 2022 and updated traffic counts performed in October 2023 found that the CSVT River Bridge carries roughly 16,000 vehicles a day. These latest counts show that more motorists are using the new bridge in October 2023 than in October 2022, when initial counts found roughly 12,000 vehicles per day were using the new river bridge.

Updated counts on other area highways suggest that CSVT has removed traffic jams from both Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, and Route 405 (formerly Route 147) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County in the north and southbound directions.

When compared to counts taken before CSVT was constructed. Compared to initial counts, performed in October 2022, the latest counts show that traffic volumes on Route 15 were further reduced, while traffic volumes on Route 405 were unchanged from those taken in 2022.

We are happy to see the data showing that the CSVT Northern Section is removing through traffic from local communities as intended. Separating through traffic from local traffic not only reduces congestion and accommodates growth, but also improves safety. We look forward to seeing additional similar benefits in Shamokin Dam Borough and the surrounding area in Snyder County when the CSVT Southern Section is opened to traffic in a few years.” said District Executive Eric High

Below are highlights from the updated counts on the following roadways:

Route 15 south of Lewisburg Borough:

The daily total traffic volume counted in October 2023 around 15,000 was roughly 35% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening around 23,000. The daily total traffic volume counted in October 2022 was 16,000.

The daily truck volume counted in October 2023 approximately 1,200 was roughly 45% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening at 2,100. The daily truck volume counted in October 2022 was 1,500.

Route 405 (old Route 147) north of Northumberland Borough:

The daily total traffic volume counted in October 2022 and October 2023 around 8,000 was roughly 40% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening at 13,000.

The daily truck volume counted in October 2023, about 700, was roughly 75% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening at 3,100. The daily truck volume counted in October 2022 was 800.

Route 45 near Montandon:

The daily total traffic volume counted in October 2022 and October 2023 around 8,000 was roughly 10% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening at 9,000.

The daily truck volume counted in October 2022 and October 2023 around 400 was roughly 20% less than before the CSVT Northern Section opening (500).

Data indicates that CSVT has not substantially affected east-west traffic on Route 45 between the existing major north-south roadways of Route 15 and Route 147.

Construction on the CSVT Southern Section began in 2022, and it is expected to open to traffic in 2027, connecting Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the CSVT Northern Section south of Winfield.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

More information can be found online at PennDOT’s project page.