DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are on the scene of a crash in Luzerne County where a cement truck rolled over causing traffic delays.

Police say the operator was driving a fully loaded cement truck on Main Street through Duryea.

Courtesy: Gregory E. Germek

While driving towards Old Forge, Chief Nick Lohman said the truck tipped over onto the guard rail.

Chief Lohman said the driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

Officials said Main Street from Phoenix Street to Walnut Street has been closed while crews wait for heavy-duty equipment to be brought in to turn over and tow the vehicle.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.