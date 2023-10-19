WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday the closure of Route 632, or Carbondale Road in Waverly Township.

PennDOT says Route 632 (Carbondale Road) closed Wednesday, October 18, at 4:00 p.m. to perform bridge repairs and the reopening date has yet to be determined.

Due to the road closure, the following detour has been put into place:

Courtesy: PennDOT

When traveling East on Route 632:

Continue straight on Route 407 northbound for 2.8 miles;

turn right onto Route 524 eastbound;

continue on Route 524 eastbound for 3.1 miles;

turn right onto I-81 southbound;

continue on I-81 southbound for 1.4 miles;

take exit 197 for Route 632.

Traveling West on Route 632:

turn right onto I-81 northbound for 1.4 miles;

take exit 199 for Route 524;

Turn left onto Route 524 westbound;

continue on Route 524 westbound for 3.2 miles;

Turn left onto Route 407 southbound;

continue on route 407 South for 2.8 miles; and

the detour will end at the intersection of Route 407 South and Route 632 West.

PennDOT officials wish to remind travelers when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or calling 511.