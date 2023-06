LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 northbound was closed due to a car fire near Clarks Summit.

According to PennDOT, beginning at mile marker 195 on I-81 in Clarks Summit, the road was closed due to the car fire.

PennDOT

PennDOT urges motorists to take an alternate route if possible. Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.