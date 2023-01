POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a car crash has closed multiple roads in Northumberland County.

The crash on State Route 1024 has closed Ridge Road, Strawbridge Road, and Neitz Road.

The road closures are expected to last for several hours. PennDOT warns there may be delays throughout the day. For updates on road delays, visit 511PA.com.