EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wished to remind candidates Monday that campaign signs are strictly prohibited from being placed in the state’s “right-of-way.”

According to PennDOT the “right-of-way” is defined as the real property rights obtained for a transportation-related facility funded under Title 23 of the United States Code. The right-of-way can include road shoulders, berms, or any additional area needed for highway purposes and its size can vary between road segments, which can be provided by PennDOT upon request.

PennDOT officials are reminding candidates running for political office that campaign signs may not be placed within the PennDOT right-of-way along state roads, interstates, expressways, and other limited access highways. Political signs can’t be attached to traffic lights or signal posts, guide rails, or any other PennDOT traffic control device.

PennDOT says it is illegal to install, build or place any signs, including a temporary one, on PennDOT’s right-of-way and illegal signs can be removed by the department at any time, taking workers away from highway maintenance and safety projects.

Campaign signs placed along roadways pose the following risks:

Reduced sight distance at intersections;

Possible harm to animals (wire posts could cut animals, and the plastic signs could be mistakenly eaten by animals);

Plastic signs that blow off their posts could clog drains;

Wire posts left behind may cause safety hazards to PennDOT employees when they mow roadside vegetation.

Illegal signs removed from the right-of-way will be removed and stored at the PennDOT county maintenance office for 30 days prior to being thrown away.