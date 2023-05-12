EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, bridge maintenance will start next week on Monday, causing some traffic delays.

According to PennDOT, a bridge maintenance project is scheduled to start next week on Route 45 (Lewisburg River Bridge) in Union and Northumberland Counties.

PennDOT says on Monday, May 15, crews will perform light inspections and deck work on the bridge between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

Officials say work will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., weather permitting, and those behind the wheel should drive cautiously and expect single-lane conditions with flaggers where work is being performed.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.