WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday, that there will be lane restrictions to perform bridge inspections.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on Route 1009 (Market Street) between Wilkes Barre and Kingston to perform bridge inspections.

According to PennDOT inspections will be performed daily between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from November 27, through December 1, and the work will be weather-dependent, and rain could delay the inspection progress.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.