EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a bridge inspection will cause a lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80) on Tuesday in two counties.

According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, December 20, one of their crews will inspect a bridge that spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River, in Union and Northumberland Counties.

PennDOT officials say drivers should expect the right lane on I-80 eastbound to be restricted between MM 210 (Route 15 interchange) in Union County and MM 212 (Interstate 180 interchange) in Northumberland County.

Crews will inspect the bridge between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., weather permitting, PennDOT says.

Drivers are advised to stay alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive cautiously through the work zone.

For up-to-date road conditions check 511PA online or by calling 511.