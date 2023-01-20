BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week.

The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.

PennDOT says that, weather permitting, next week, they will connect sewer laterals to the sewer main Route 199 (Main Street) between Satterlee and Walnut Streets. They will also continue to temporarily pave throughout the project limits.

To account for this work, post and mounted and traffic signal signs will be placed on Main Street between Pine and Vanderbilt Streets. There also be alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.