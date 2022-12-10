DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent weather has been rather tame but tomorrow we are looking at a change.

As an approaching system made progress, PennDOT was already anticipating what the weather would bring.

“We have crews on call for the whole entire weekend, and for the duration of the storm. We are prepared with manpower, equipment, and materials. And we will be out pre-treating,” said Jessica Ruddy.

Penndot spokesperson Jessica Ruddy says crews are bracing for what appears to be more of a nuisance storm, but…

“Obviously in the higher elevations, we’ll get a little bit more than in the valley,” Ruddy added.

PennDOT urges anyone that could stay home during our first winter storm should do so. For drivers who do need to brace in the snow, it is important to proceed with caution.

PennDOT says it’s good practice as we start driving our way into the winter season.

“Make sure that you are taking your time, leave enough time to get to your destination, and make sure that your vehicle is ready. Make sure that you have an emergency kit in your car, make sure that your wipers are working properly, and just generally overall make sure you’re ready to go out there in case you do become disabled,” Ruddy explained.

And avoid common mistakes many make during a wintry mix.

“Driving too fast for the conditions, aggressive driving, and not paying attention while they’re driving. And during these kinds of conditions, you do need to slow down and make sure you expect the unexpected,” Ruddy explained.

Before you get behind the wheel, PennDOT recommends you check out the 511pa website for any road closures or restrictions.