WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta will change the traffic pattern around Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square temporarily for the duration of the fiesta.

Traffic pattern changes will start on the morning of Wednesday, May 17, and will end on the morning of Monday, May 22.

The traffic pattern for the 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta is as follows:

West Market Street; closed off at South Franklin Street

Public Square, West Market Street to South Main Street; closed to traffic

From South Main Street, traffic on Public Square will exit onto either East Market Street or North Main Street

From East Market Street, traffic on Public Square will exit onto North Main Street

From North Main Street there is no access around Public Square All traffic will be directed across Butler Lane (the alley by the former Martz Bus Terminal) to South Washington Street



Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Mayor’s Office

The 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta will take place in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square from Thursday, May 18 until Sunday, May 21.

For more information call the Office of Special Events at 570-208-4149 or visit Wilkes-Barre City’s website or Facebook page.