LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been shut down due to a fire in the Pinchot State Forest near Mountain Top.

According to the turnpike commission, I-476 was closed around 7:30 p.m. due to smoke from the forest fire in the Mountain Top area.

The commission stated the 20-mile stretch of the turnpike does not have an estimated time of reopening at this time.

According to 511pa.com, the turnpike is closed between Pocono and Wyoming Valley interchange. They have detoured drivers from the turnpike to Interstate 80 West, Interstate 81 North, then State Route 315 North. This will bring you to the Wyoming Valley interchange. That is about a 47-mile detour.

They also say the turnpike between the Wyoming Valley and Wilkes-Barre interchange has been detoured. Drivers can take State Route 315 South to Route I-81 South to State Route 115 South. This will bring you to the Wilkes-Barre interchange.