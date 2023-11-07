PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash occurred in Pittston Township that involved a FedEx truck driver who was injured in the collision on Tuesday.

According to Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Anthony Angelella III, first responders received a call about a crash on Commerce Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittston Township involving a FedEx truck and multiple telephone poles.

The Assistant Chief said upon arrival, the FedEx truck was heavily damaged after colliding with two telephone poles and the driver of the truck was injured. There is no word as to what caused the truck to strike the poles.

According to Assistant Chief Angelella, the driver of the FedEx truck was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Commerce Drive was temporarily closed while crews worked to get the damaged truck cleared but, reopened around 6:00 p.m.