Tracking a Killer: Part 2: Harold Haulman III

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — What started as a missing persons case, turned into multiple connected murders spanning 20 years and two continents.

Tonight the I-Team talks about how Harold David Haulman III became an international serial killer.

Haulman was arrested in Germany in 1999 for killing a 21-year-old man. In part two of tracking a killer, the I-Team learns how after just a short stint in a German prison, Haulman managed to come back to America and kill again.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Zola tells the I-Team why Haulman is unlike any murderer he’s ever seen. It’s discussed why investigators believe he would have killed again, and the patterns that suggest there could be more victims.

“We knew we were dealing with a whole different type of defendant in this case at that point in time…hard for me to believe that he would be able to fight the urge just to kill during those big-time periods,” said Zola.

The FBI is investigating whether Haulman could be connected to any other unsolved cases. Tracking a killer part two airs tonight at 11:00 p.m. with Caroline Foreback on Eyewitness News.