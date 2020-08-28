Zoom hack during orientation leaves parents concerned about virtual kindergarten

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Parents and students in the Hazleton Area School District say they want to know how hackers were able to access a kindergarten orientation on Zoom Thursday.

The hackers shared pornographic video and used obscene language. Many parents are now concerned that it could happen again when students return to virtual classes next month.

“My daughter was like ‘What’s going on? Why is my school doing that?’ I had to send her away,” Ariela Colon, the mother of a kindergarten student told Eyewitness News.

Colon says she could not believe what she and her daughter were seeing and hearing during the orientation.

District officials admit the hackers were able to access the Zoom meeting because a security setting was not turned on. However, they insist virtual classes will be safe and secure.

“Zoom is a very simple to use product and a good product but the settings in Zoom, if you look at the settings, click on them, there are several pages of setting and that apparently one of them was missed when they created the meeting,” Dr. Ken Briggs said.

According to Briggs, the problem started with a web post.

“The Principal posted the meeting link and the meeting password on the web page for the school that way parents could look at it have the password. Unfortunately that also means that people all around the world looked at it and got into the same meeting,” he said.

Briggs says several things are already been done to prevent a similar event.

“We have to re-educate, enforce policies that if we are going to use Zoom you have to have these security settings to have to look like so they are disabled for screen sharing so only the host will have control of the meetings,” Briggs said.

He also clarified that virtual classes will not be using Zoom.

“This is not the platform that will be used for education, we will use Microsoft teams which is a more secure platform,” Briggs said. “We are able to lock Microsoft teams down so that all the users in the Hazleton Area School District who are incited in by the teacher can get into it.”

The school district is working with state police to investigate the hacking.