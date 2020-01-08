Yuengling, Mrs. T’s Pierogies partner for party dip recipe

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You can count on plenty of parties during the football playoffs that lead to the big game in February.

Two local landmark businesses teamed up for a recipe they think will make your party a hit. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller checked out the collaborative effort.

When asked if it tastes as delicious as it looks, Mrs. T’s Pierogies Assistant Public Relations Manager Meghan Heim said, “It absolutely does.”

“It” is Classic Onion Pierogies with Beer Cheese Dip. But we’re not talking just any pierogi or some random beer for that matter. Yuengling Lager and Mrs. T’s Classic Onion Pierogies are considered essential to the brand new recipe.

“We are stuffed with the stuff you love with pasta and creamy mashed potatoes and then obviously Yuengling, especially their traditional lager, is a classic favorite. So when you pair our classic onion pierogies with their traditional Yuengling Lager it’s a perfect combination,” said Ms. Heim.

The recipe is the brainchild of Sheryl Yuengling who heads order services at America’s oldest brewery. Besides Yuengling Traditional Lager, other ingredients include three different cheeses, and plenty of kick from jalapeno, hot sauce and even some garlic powder.

Ms. Heim said, “The combination of the cheeses and the spices, it’s incredible.”

Where do Mrs. T’s Classic Onion Pierogies come in? You dip them, like a chip.

“This is a great spin on your classic chip and dip asset to the party,” said Ms. Heim.

The dip isn’t the first collaboration between Mrs. T’s Pierogies and Yuengling Brewery. The two businesses paired-up in December for lager battered mini pierogies. For that recipe, you use Mrs. T’s Mini Cheddar Seasoned with Bacon Pierogies.

When asked what does Yuengling Lager do for the Mini-Battered Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Ms. Heim said: “It creates something that’s fluffy but at the same time is still very crispy.”

Ms. Heim acknowledges that Yuengling Brewery is big enough to team-up with any organization. She’s just glad it chose Mrs. T’s.

“It’s also recognizing its local roots within Schuylkill County. I think that’s really awesome,” Ms. Heim said.

Sheryl Yuengling came up with both recipes that combine Mrs. T’s Pierogies with Yuengling Lager. Click here to check out the two recipes and several others.