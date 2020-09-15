Yuengling expanding beyond East Coast

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — America’s oldest brewery is now a growing brewery thanks to a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company. This new working relationship will allow Yuengling to reach beer drinkers outside of the East Coast.

D.G. Yuengling and Son Company prides itself as a family-owned, family-operated company serving quality beer for nearly 200 years. And the proud people of Pottsville are the first to recognize it.

“I tell my friends all the time, that when we were younger, we would get a case for four dollars. And now it’s a little bit different but the taste is still there so it’s good stuff,” said Richard Seltzer, a visitor to the brewery.

The sixth-generation sisters that run the business say that will continue in this new business venture.

“Our Yuengling employee family doesn’t change. Our distributor partnerships don’t change. And this is just a way for both Yuengling and Molson Coors to grow in the future,” chief administrative officer Wendy Yuengling told Eyewitness News.

The new venture is called the Yuengling Company and is an extension of D.G. Yuengling and Son. This allows Yuengling to stay the same, but also branch out.

“This allows us to expand further west for the first time in our company history and it allows us to maintain our independence through D.G.Y. Because this will operate as a separate entity from our current operations,” Wendy Yuengling said.

Right now Yuengling is sold in about half the states in the U.S., mostly on the East Coast. This expansion creates an opportunity to continue to build the Schuylkill County company at home and across the nation.

“There’s the potential for funding and resources to go back in those breweries for maybe capital projects or support of our current core markets,” Vice President of Operations Jennifer Yuengling said.

The new locations have not been announced but we can look forward to it in the next year. Something all Yuengling beer lovers can cheer to. Yuengling has three breweries and is sold in 22 states.