Yuengling celebrates 190 years

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of thousands of people made their way to Pottsville’s downtown area. It was all to celebrate an anniversary and the place America’s oldest brewery, D.G. Yuengling and Son, calls home.

The moment a massive crowd has been waiting for. Better Than Ezra, a platinum-selling alternative rock band, on stage for Yuengling’s 190th summer celebration.

“It’s a band that really resonated with my sisters and I as we were growing up. They play a lot of upbeat hits and very inspirational, positive and it’s just a good celebratory feeling,” Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations for Yuengling said.

America’s oldest brewery has been celebrating its 190th birthday throughout the year with special releases, new label branding, and other events, building up momentum for this all-day free concert event.

“Great weather. What a great environment to have the whole community come together. Celebrate an anniversary but also celebrate the town of Pottsville,” Kyle Aucker of Branchdale said.

This event bringing in an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people to Pottsville from all over.

“If they get to experience some of that charm, and meet the great people that we’re surrounded by in our community, I think that will be awesome. It’s just a great day to celebrate and have a couple beers with people,” Yuengling’s chief administrator officer Wendy Yuengling said.

Beer garden, food vendors and more live performances were scattered throughout the downtown, keeping the crowds entertained all day long. This is the first time Yuengling has put on this type of an event.

“I just seen it on Facebook and I’m like ‘hey, that will be fun. Let’s go drink and eat and have a good time,” Brittany Strand of Hamburg said.

And people among the crowd say they would like to see more events like this. The day-long celebration capped off Saturday night with a huge fireworks display.