(WBRE/WYOU/NBC) — Yuengling has announced the first collaboration in the brewer’s 190-year history.

The beer maker is teaming up with Hershey’s for a limited edition Chocolate Porter that will be available on draft only in some of the 22 states Yuengling distributes to.

This is also Hershey’s first licensed beer partnership.

The limited release is expected to last from Halloween to Valentine’s Day.