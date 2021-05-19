Youth program inspires the next generation of first responders

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northmoreland Firefighter Cadets learned all about hoses in an interactive training on Wednesday.

The program aims to inspire the next generation of first responders.

Northmoreland Firefighter Cadets

“Fire prevention, fire safety hose line evolutions, ladder placement, cribbing, all skills that they would learn as they would develop in the fire department, just on a smaller, simpler scale,” Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Chuck Story said.





Cadets up to age 14 from across the region meet twice a month at the Northmoreland Township Fire Station. Chief Story leads the program and strives to create a fun environment centered around teamwork and respect. There’s also an emphasis on education.

“As the youth of the Cadet Program gain experience and maturity, we hope that they continue on to a trade school or a college or better their careers, and they use this as a lever to excel,” Story said.

The kids look up to the Junior Firefighters who assist with trainings. They’re enrolled in the fire company’s live-in program that combines schoolwork and volunteerism.

“Right now I’m in college at Penn State, so I stay here and I do online work, and when I can I run calls and really help out the community,” Junior Firefighter Alex Yadlosky said.

James O’Neill has been a Cadet since he was 10 and looks forward to moving up in the ranks this year.

“It’s really fun, but like, you’re learning something. But like they’ll make it fun for you, it’s something that a lot of kids would enjoy,” O’Neill said.

Chief Story encourages anyone 14-and-under to register for the Cadet Program. He is now accepting applications to fill four spots in their live-in Junior Firefighter Program. Those interested can message the department on Facebook or call the station at (570) 333-4911.