Youth football organization hosts fall festival

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some local kids who missed out on a youth football season because of the pandemic got to have a special day of fun.

Swoyersville Sailors Youth Football and Cheerleading Association held a fall festival Saturday afternoon at their field.

The event featured flag football and other games for children, while food and a raffle basket were sold to benefit the mini football organization.

All children and their families were welcome to attend.

“We decided to get the kids together and you know bring everybody together to show them that we’re still here and we’re still, you know, working for next year.,” said Dawn Ragukas of Swoyersville.

“With many things that are shut down or you can’t go out and do this on a weekend, a gorgeous weekend to come out and have some fun,” said Matthew Lutsey of Forty Fort.

“my son’s last year. He was pretty upset. He loves football and he was mad he didn’t get to play. So, I’m happy he got to come here and do this with his friends,” said Zach Ragukas of Swoyersville.

Players who would have graduated this year from the youth football organization were honored at today’s fall festival in Luzerne County.