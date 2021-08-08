Youth Enrichment Pool Party fundraiser makes a splash in the community

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fundraiser to benefit youth in the community was held Sunday in Luzerne County.



The first Youth Enrichment Pool Party took a splash Sunday at the Kingston Pool. All the money raised at the party will go for extracurricular activities for youth in the community who do not have those opportunities.

Snacks, drinks, a bake sale and a fire truck were provided today.

“I think that it is really important to give back to the community, the Greater Wyoming Valley at large. So even if you like aren’t in the social services or in like a giving profession, you could be a newspaper carrier or a delivery person and you can still give back and help your community grow,” Tonya Brown of Wilkes-Barre said.



The Youth Enrichment Project is hoping to continue this event next year.