Your Local Election HQ:9th Congressional District

Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick featured the 9th Congressional District. The district is comprised of all of Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.

Republican Congressman Dan Meuser represents the 9th Congressional District. He is seeking re-election. Learn More about Congressman Dan Meuser.

Gary Wegman is a Democratic Candidate in the 9th Congressional District. Learn more about Gary Wegman.

Laura Quick is a Democratic Candidate in the 9th Congressional District. Learn more about Laura Quick.