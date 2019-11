BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A video posted on social media is now at the center of concerns over race relations at Bloomsburg University. In it, a student worker acted out a slave auction. He has since been fired, but some students at Bloomsburg University that Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy talked to say they're still disturbed.

"It's not okay to use the N-word at all. It's not okay to use any racial slur. I wouldn't understand why would you think that's okay to use that word," junior Deja Fogg said.