Your Local Election HQ: Dave Pedri

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri joined Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick to discuss the upcoming primary Election.
If you are planning to vote in person on election day, please follow these steps to help ensure a safe and orderly voting experience for everyone:
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. This can be a cloth mask or scarf, like you would wear in a grocery store.
- We strongly encourage voters to wear masks out of respect for their fellow voters and for the dedicated poll workers staffing the polling places. Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote.
- Bring your own blue- or black-ink pen to mark your ballot and limit your exposure to shared surfaces.
- Practice good hand hygiene. You may want to bring hand sanitizer with you, if you have it, for your personal use.
- Maintain social distance from poll workers and other voters. This means staying about 6 feet apart from other people while you are waiting in line, checking in and voting.
- Follow instructions from poll workers and other election officials. They are there to help things run smoothly.
- Be patient. This will be a new experience for everyone involved. You can help by being patient and understanding while you exercise your right to vote.
- 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) for more information.