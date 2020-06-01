Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ: 8th Congressional District

The 8th Congressional District was featured on Newsmakers from Your Local Election Headquarters. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick interviewed Congressman Matt Cartwright, who is seeking re-election. Also, six Republican Candidate Harry Haas, Jim Bognet, Mike Cammisa, Mike Marsicano, Teddy Daniels and Earl Granville.

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright is seeking re-election. Learn more about Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Harry Haas is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn More about Harry Haas.

Jim Bognet is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn More about Jim Bognet.

Mike Cammisa is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn more about Mike Cammisa

Mike Marsicano is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn More about Mike Marsicano.

Teddy Daniels is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn more about Teddy Daniels.

Earl Granville is a Republican Candidate in the 8th Congressional District. Learn More about Earl Granville.

