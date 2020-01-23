Your Local Election Headquarters: Jim Bognet Announces Run for Congress

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A sixth candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the republican nomination in the race for the 8th congressional seat.

44-year-old Attorney Jim Bognet, (R) Candidate 8th Congressional district, from Hazle Township announced that he will seek the GOP nod in the April primary.

The 8th district encompasses all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

The seat is currently held by four term congress democrat Matt Cartwright. Thursday, Bognet discussed his priorities.

“Number one, we need to keep the economy going, we are in a great economy right now. We have to keep interest rates low. We have to keep unemployment low. I think we can do that by keeping manufacturing growing by helping small business. That’s what I did when I worked in the Trump Administration, that’s what I’ll continue to work on in congress,” said Bognet.

Bognet will face Earl Granville, Harry Haas, Teddy Daniels, Mike Marsicano and Mike Cammissa for the republican nomination in the April primary.