Your Hour, Her Power event honors womens’ accomplishments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday was International Women’s Day.

On Friday, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce hosted Your Hour, Her Power event. The luncheon was at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It was a day to honor the accomplishments of women in our region. The guest speaker was Giselle Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Second Lady.

“My teacher looked at me and said wherever you came from, and however you got here, I’m so happy to see you. And I carry that message. I remember her kindness. And I carry that message with me for a long time,” Fetterman said.

We also honored four remarkable women profiled by Eyewitness News: Eileen Miller, Laura Kennedy, Sister Jean Messaros, and Melissa Swire. Friday’s event was an opportunity for women to connect with other incredible women in our region, while benefiting Dress for Success of Luzerne County.