Youngsters learning about state police at Camp Cadet

(WBRE/WYOU) — It has been a week of camp Pennsylvania State Police style in part of Luzerne County.

Several youngsters are learning what it would be like to be a member of the state police. Camp Cadet is underway at Camp Kresge in Denninson Township. Many of those in the camp are interested in careers in law enforcement and this is the perfect opportunity to see if they will like it.

“It’s been an amazing experience watching all the cadets learn and see what being a police officer is all about,” Mikayla Miller of Dallas, PA said.

The group graduated Friday from the camp. Troop P, the Wyoming barracks, is the host of this Camp Cadet. It’s one of several state police camps for young people held across the area.