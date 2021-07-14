Young EMT delivers baby in emergency

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A young EMT’s skills were put to the test when a Tunkhannock woman started going into labor at a pizza shop.

“All I could think of was the nights at training when we were learning how to deal with these situations when some of us think is silly because what are the chances? But I definitely put that training to good use. It was very stressful but we made it through,” said Alex Smith.

Smith is a 19-year-old EMT with Tunkhannock Community Ambulance. He had only four months on the job when he responded to a call that put all his skills to the test.

“I went to the fireworks later on that evening. We went for pizza at Pompeii’s and I walked out and my water broke in the middle of a contraction. It was just pain from that point forward,” said Aryanna Reimiller.

Reimiller went into labor three days early and her baby was coming fast. The hospital where she was supposed to deliver was 45 minutes away so her dad called for an ambulance.

“As soon as I got in the ambulance actually, I felt her drop and I knew it was going to go quick,” stated Reimiller.

“It was a lot of holding hands, talking through it, deep breathing and keeping a low tone of voice,” said Smith.

Realizing they weren’t going to make it, Smith stayed calm and remembered the skills he learned in training.

“Aryanna said to me ‘I cannot hold anymore,’ so we were prepared and encouraged her to push and everything went very smoothly,” stated Smith.

Smith delivered Kehlani Jane in the back of the ambulance, in the parking lot of Geisinger Wyoming Valley just after 10 p.m.

“It was an absolutely amazing feeling to see the baby cry. She cried as soon as she came out and she got some good color to her once she was out for a little bit and took her big first breath, so everything went perfect,” stated Smith.

Smith and Reimiller were friends in high school and once she recovered, Reimiller brought baby Kehlani by to thank him.

“We just want to thank them for being so kind and patient, and working quickly to make sure everything went well with us,” said Reimiller.

Smith says the experience confirmed the baby just couldn’t wait to see the fireworks.