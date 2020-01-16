Young Artist Helps Animals Impacted by Wildfires

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Australian wildfires have killed millions of animals and displaced thousands. Now one local elementary student taking matters into her own hands to help.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead explains.

Penny Lane is not your average 1st grader.

Her love for koalas had her picking up her crayons and paper when she heard about the Australian wildfires.

“I saw that they needed help, so I thought maybe we can help them. And it’s always a good idea to help them. It’s just that drawing is nice,” Penny told Eyewitness News.

Her mother, Katie Lane, has tried to instill core values to her three children to always help when you can.

“We had been watching the news and saw the wildfires and she loves koalas and she loves art and that’s what we decided to do. Was to do the pictures and post it on social media” said Katie Lane.

The family thought it would be something to pass the time, but it sparked something greater.

“We had tons and tons of shares and then when I was contacted by the news and stuff I was like oh my gosh but people seemed to be very moved that she cared to take the time” noted Katie.

Penny has done dozens of drawings that raised over 1,000 dollars to help the animal affected by the wildfires ravaging through Australia.

“Art is fun because you get to make your own work and it looks so cool when it’s done. You can make outer space a picture. Anywhere.,” noted Penny Lane.

There is no love like a child who wants to help others on a different continent over ten thousand miles away.

“Were you happy to have to draw so many? Mhm, because then the koalas can be safe, saved and they don’t have to die” said Penny

Though Penny is done taking drawing requests she still has a handful to work on and mail out. She’s happy with the money raised.