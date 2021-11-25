‘You want a piece of me?’ Runners participate in 5th annual Pie Day race

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of runners flooded the city of Williamsport on West 4th Street, dressed in festive Thanksgiving outfits for the 5th annual Pie Day race.

A portion of the proceeds from the event went to a local organization that raises money for cancer patients and their families (called K’s for Cancer) and the River Valley Regional YMCA Livestrong Program.

For each age group, there were three winners and each winner received a medal and a pie.

