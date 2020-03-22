Yoga studio offering online yoga classes

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some businesses are working out of their home during the coronavirus crisis.

Home Yoga and Barre in Luzerne County is hosting classes online while their studio doors remain closed indefinitely. The fitness studio in West Pittston is using the large video conference platform Zoom for teachers to connect with clients daily.

The owner says she always wanted to launch online and saw it as a natural shift helping people stay on a schedule.

“Especially with everything going on right now, it’s very important for everyone to have some sort of structure. So, that’s what we’re trying to provide people while they are staying at home, actually, right now,” owner and instructor Alyssa Miller said.

And it’s actually beneficial. Miller’s studio now offers additional classes not offered in studio, like during mid-mornings. She says even after re-opening, the online offerings could become a mainstay.