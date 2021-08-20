YMCA kids join UPMC & Chamber of Commerce in annual Wiffleball game in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce partnered with the YMCA hosted their fourth annual Wiffleball game.









Kids from the River Valley Regional YMCA played a game of Wiffleball with mascots from UPMC, Little League, and this year, MLB Hall of Fame outfielder Tim Raines.

Everyone wore a mask while at the event.

UPMC says this is an activity they look forward to each year because it gives local kids something fun to do during the Little Leauge World Series.

