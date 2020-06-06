Wyoming Valley West honors seniors in drive-by graduation parade

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wyoming Valley West is another high school that honored its seniors Friday night.

Students lined up in their cars outside of the high school for a drive-by graduation parade.

People lined the streets as the event started around 6 PM.

Seniors say they are glad for the community support.

“I was crying on the way up here. I was so happy to see all my friends and family… Even people i don’t know, just waving and saying congratulations. It just felt awesome,” said Jessica Shaver.

Wyoming Valley West says they will hold a traditional graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium on either Friday, July 10th or Friday, August 7th, provided that the governor’s color code for Luzerne County is green.