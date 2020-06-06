Coronavirus

Wyoming Valley West honors seniors in drive-by graduation parade

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Wyoming Valley West Spartans_1601339054701366237

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wyoming Valley West is another high school that honored its seniors Friday night.

Students lined up in their cars outside of the high school for a drive-by graduation parade.

People lined the streets as the event started around 6 PM.

Seniors say they are glad for the community support.

“I was crying on the way up here. I was so happy to see all my friends and family… Even people i don’t know, just waving and saying congratulations. It just felt awesome,” said Jessica Shaver.

Wyoming Valley West says they will hold a traditional graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium on either Friday, July 10th or Friday, August 7th, provided that the governor’s color code for Luzerne County is green.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos