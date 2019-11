(WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday should be a decent November day for a parade and to honor our veterans.

The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. at Rutter Avenue and Market Street in Kingston, travel across the Market Street bridge and work its way around Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma is announcing the parade.

If you can’t come watch it live, we will stream it live on PAHomePage.com.