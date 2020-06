WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wyoming Valley Mall announced it will be reopening on Friday, June 19.

According to a Facebook post, initial operating hours will be 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday.

For a list of specific store hours in the mall, click here.