Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity home coming along

(WBRE/WYOU) — A once-empty lot in Wilkes-Barre is well on its way to becoming a brand new home for a family in need.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with volunteers from Wells Fargo to build the home on Diebel Avenue. Volunteers have been working since June to complete the build.

“It really was a vacant lot. It’s brand new construction if you walk around. They are building the home to industry standards. They’re building it as if they were building it for themselves. There’s a lot of love involved,” Mike Pany, senior community relations consultant for Wells Fargo, said.

A family has been chosen for the home. They are set to move in next year in June.