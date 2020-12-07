Wyoming Valley Conference delays winter competitions until January 4

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In an effort to preserve the winter sports season, districts in the Wyoming Valley Conference will be putting all winter sport competitions on pause until January 4, 2021.

This includes the following districts: Berwick School District, Crestwood School District, Dallas School District, Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Hanover Area School District, Hazleton Area School District, Pittston Area School District, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West.

“Over the next several weeks, we will be working with the league to modify the schedule based on this temporary pause. These actions are in place as part of our civic duty to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19,” said Brian Costello, superintendent of Wilkes-Barre School District.