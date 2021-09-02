Wyoming Seminary mandates COVID-19 vaccinations, weekly testing

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a strict new stance on COVID vaccines for a local school.

Students and faculty must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early October. There’s not much leeway for those who want to opt out.

In a newsletter sent to parents and guardians Thursday, Wyoming Seminary announced a COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirement for its upper school campus community in Kingston.

“We are requiring our faculty, our students, and our staff to be vaccinated. However, we understand some individuals and families choose not to be vaccinated, and we are honoring that choice. They will be required to do the free weekly testing,” director of communications Jill Snowdon said.

School officials say vaccine-eligible students and faculty must be fully vaccinated by October 7th. They will be required to submit proof to the independent institution.

Those who choose not to get the shot will undergo weekly testing on campus, as part of the Wolf administration’s free COVID-19 testing initiative for all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania.

“We want to do the right thing. Our top priority is always to keep our students, faculty and staff safe. And for those that aren’t eligible for the vaccine, we want to keep them safe as well,” Snowdon said.

Seminary officials sited the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine as part of their decision making. Snowdon says 75 percent of Sem’s upper school students are already fully vaccinated.

“We realize it’s a bold move, but it’s appreciated by many to keep our community safe and our kids in school,” Snowdon said.

Wyoming Seminary is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and staff on Friday to get their vaccine in time for the aforementioned deadline.