Wyoming Seminary field hockey team wins historic state title

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The high school field hockey, soccer, and volleyball seasons all ended over the weekend and two of the local teams brought home state championships.

One of those was the Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights’ field hockey team. They made Pennsylvania history on Saturday, becoming the first program ever to win four straight state titles, and they did so in dominant fashion, a 6-0 shutout over Oley Valley.

It’s also the program’s 10th championship overall under Karen Klassner. There’s always pressure to live up to expectations at Seminary but the Knights proved they were up to the challenge.

“I think that’s what motivates us the most. Knowing there’s a target on our back all season. Every game, we come in and play as hard as we can, and I honestly think that motivates us the most,” junior Emma Watchilla said.

“Honestly, we have an unbelievable team. Everybody, we just bond so well together. We all have faith in each other. And that’s one of the things about our Sem field hockey family. We came out today and wanted to win it all,” junior Ella Barbacci said.

Watchilla and Barbacci are both juniors so expect Sem to be right back in the mix next year.