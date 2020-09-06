Wyoming Seminary closes dormitories amid COVID-19 concerns

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wyoming Seminary has released updated information regarding on-campus dormitories for students.

Kevin Rea, President of Wyoming Seminary, notified boarding students, parents and guardians about temporarily suspending move-in day for boarding students due to coronavirus concerns.

“In order to ensure as safe as possible an environment for our boarders we feel we need more time to conduct an observation period of our population in September and October. During this time, we will engage in surveillance testing of our student body to gain a fuller picture of the presence of the virus in our community before moving in our boarders,” said Rea.

According to Rea, the decision to reopen dormitories is based upon several factors including a review of the status of the virus within the school community, the ability to engage in surveillance testing, and assessment of the overall risk present on campus.

After this observation, Wyoming Seminary will make a decision by October 28th on taking next steps for the boarding program.

For more information on the school’s plan, click here.