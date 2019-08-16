Keep WBRE!

Wyoming Dentist Found Guilty

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Wyoming County dentist could face up to 20-years in prison after a judge found him guilty of illegally ordering prescriptions for painkillers.

  50-year-old Dentist Christopher Bereznak of Clarks Green was convicted in federal court on eight counts of distributing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

Authorities say between June of 2016 and July of 2016  Bereznak illegally prescribed painkillers to a woman.

According to court papers, He had no legitimate ‘doctor-patient’ relationship with that woman who later died of an unrelated overdose.

Bereznak is currently awaiting sentencing.

