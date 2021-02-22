Wyoming County vaccine clinic approved

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County will soon have a vaccine clinic for its residents.

The state Department of Health approved the county commisioners’ proposal. Once open, it will be able to vaccinate 500 people each weekend.

A location for vaccinations has not yet been decided. After several calls from county residents, leaders stepped up to make it happen.

“Places in town, the pharmacies and things are getting them but not in a big enough quantity to really make a huge difference. So that’s what made us prompt to go after the vaccines ourselves,” Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry said.

Wyoming County Emergency Management Agency will facility the clinic while commonwealth health professionals administer vaccines.

They expect to get its first vaccines in about three weeks.