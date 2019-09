TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Wyoming County Teacher pleaded guilty to sexting several students.

Zachary Migliori made the plea in Wyoming County Court this morning. The charges stem from when he was a substitute teacher in the Tunkhannock Area School District. Migliori admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and pornographic pictures to at least three female students.

Migliori will be sentenced in October. He faces up to seven years behind bars.