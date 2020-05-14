Wyoming County residents rally in front of courthouse

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Dozens of Wyoming County residents gathered for a rally in front of the county courthouse Thursday morning.

Residents are calling on Governor Wolf to move the county into the ‘yellow’ phase of reopening. They say that businesses have been hurt by the state mandated shutdowns.

County commissioners support reopening the county and the people who are calling on Wolf to reopen.

